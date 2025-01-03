Carter leads LSU against Vanderbilt after 23-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) at LSU Tigers (11-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Vanderbilt after…

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) at LSU Tigers (11-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Vanderbilt after Cam Carter scored 23 points in LSU’s 110-45 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. LSU is fifth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 3.1.

The Commodores are 1-0 in road games. Vanderbilt averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

LSU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game LSU allows.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Commodores: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

