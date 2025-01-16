Carter and the Cal Poly Mustangs visit conference foe UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-8, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 5-1 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-8, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 5-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mary Carter and Cal Poly take on Tova Sabel and UC Davis in Big West action.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. UC Davis leads the Big West with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 5.9.

The Mustangs are 3-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

UC Davis makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Cal Poly averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabel is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Aggies.

Sierra Lichtie is averaging 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

