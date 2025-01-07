Carter and LSU host Missouri

LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits Missouri after Cam Carter scored 22 points in LSU’s 80-72 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 11-0 in home games. Missouri is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The LSU Tigers have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 83.4 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Missouri makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). LSU averages 14.6 more points per game (83.4) than Missouri allows (68.8).

The Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 50.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Missouri Tigers.

Carter is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the LSU Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.