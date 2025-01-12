Carrington leads Tulsa against Charlotte after 20-point game

Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Charlotte after Braeden Carrington scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 82-77 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-4 at home. Tulsa is second in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Carrington averaging 3.8.

The 49ers have gone 0-3 against AAC opponents. Charlotte allows 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Tulsa averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 74.3 Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and 49ers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Robert Braswell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

