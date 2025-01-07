Carrington and Tulsa take down UTSA 82-77

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Braeden Carrington scored 20 points and Tyshawn Archie secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 28…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Braeden Carrington scored 20 points and Tyshawn Archie secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left as Tulsa knocked off UTSA 82-77 on Tuesday night.

Carrington also added seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 American Athletic Conference). Archie added 19 points while shooting 7 for 19, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Keaston Willis had 19 points and shot 7 for 14, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Primo Spears led the Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 40 points, five assists and three steals. Jonnivius Smith added 12 points and 12 rebounds for UTSA. Raekwon Horton had seven points.

Willis scored a team-high 19 points for Tulsa in the second half. Tulsa outscored UTSA by 14 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

