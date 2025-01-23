Carmody and Le Moyne host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-6, 3-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-13, 2-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-6, 3-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-13, 2-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Robby Carmody scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 73-72 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 4-4 on their home court. Le Moyne has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 3-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Le Moyne’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Blue Devils match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmody is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

