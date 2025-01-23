Canisius visits Sacred Heart after Pryor’s 23-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-14, 2-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-11, 1-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-14, 2-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-11, 1-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Canisius after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 56-53 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Pioneers are 3-4 on their home court. Sacred Heart is eighth in the MAAC scoring 57.1 points while shooting 36.3% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 2-5 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sacred Heart’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Pioneers and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.