Canisius visits Janneh and Saint Peter’s

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-9, 2-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-9, 2-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Canisius after Fatmata Janneh scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 80-50 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Peacocks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 in MAAC play. Canisius averages 22.8 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Peter’s averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Zdenkova averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.