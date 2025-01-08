Canisius plays Rider, aims to break road losing streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-10, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Golden Griffins face Rider.

The Broncs are 1-4 on their home court. Rider is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 0-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rider is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 53.4 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 64.3 Rider gives up to opponents.

The Broncs and Golden Griffins square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs.

Jaela Johnson is shooting 36.3% and averaging 9.4 points for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

