Canisius hosts Andersen and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (12-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-13, 2-4 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (12-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-13, 2-4 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Canisius after Meghan Andersen scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 96-49 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 1-6 in home games. Canisius has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Stags have gone 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Canisius scores 54.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 54.6 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Stags face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.9 points for the Golden Griffins.

Andersen is averaging 14.9 points for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.