Campisano’s 19 lead Northern Arizona over Idaho 80-72

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Diego Campisano scored 19 points as Northern Arizona beat Idaho 80-72 on Saturday.

Campisano went 6 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 18 rebounds. Trenton McLaughlin had 15 points and shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Vandals (9-12, 4-4) were led by Jack Payne, who recorded 20 points. Julius Mims added 16 points and two blocks for Idaho. Kolton Mitchell finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Northern Arizona plays Saturday against Northern Colorado on the road, and Idaho visits Weber State on Thursday.

