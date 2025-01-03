Campbell visits UNC Wilmington on 3-game road skid

Campbell Camels (7-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-7) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hits the…

Campbell Camels (7-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-7)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hits the road against UNC Wilmington looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Seahawks have gone 3-3 in home games. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexandra Zelaya averaging 7.8.

The Camels have gone 0-5 away from home. Campbell is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Wilmington scores 66.2 points, 7.1 more per game than the 59.1 Campbell gives up. Campbell’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Miller averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Courtney Dahlquist averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Camels: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.