Campbell takes on Drexel following Duggan’s 32-point game

Drexel Dragons (8-5) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-8)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Drexel after Colby Duggan scored 32 points in Campbell’s 97-81 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Camels have gone 2-3 at home. Campbell has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons are 4-1 on the road. Drexel is fourth in the CAA scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Cole Hargrove averaging 7.2.

Campbell makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Drexel averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Campbell gives up.

The Fighting Camels and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Dorsey is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels.

Jason Drake is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.