Campbell puts home win streak on the line against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Camels (8-7, 1-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Camels (8-7, 1-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Camels face UNC Wilmington.

The Camels have gone 6-0 in home games. Campbell is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 2-1 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is fifth in the CAA with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Alexandra Zelaya averaging 8.9.

Campbell averages 62.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington scores 5.7 more points per game (65.4) than Campbell allows to opponents (59.7).

The Camels and Seahawks meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging 7.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Camels.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.