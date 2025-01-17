Campbell plays UNC Wilmington, looks for 8th straight home win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Camels (8-7, 1-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-8, 2-1 CAA) at Campbell Camels (8-7, 1-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts UNC Wilmington trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Camels have gone 6-0 at home. Campbell has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Jania Hall averaging 3.1.

Campbell scores 62.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 64.6 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Campbell gives up.

The Camels and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Camels.

Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.