Campbell plays Charleston (SC) on 4-game road skid

Campbell Camels (7-6, 0-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-2, 1-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Cougars are 6-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taryn Barbot averaging 5.8.

The Camels have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Camels meet Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is shooting 34.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars.

Courtney Dahlquist averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 13.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

