Campbell leads Northern Iowa against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (6-11, 3-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-7, 4-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Evansville after Trey Campbell scored 30 points in Northern Iowa’s 85-84 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Iowa scores 77.4 points, 8.9 more per game than the 68.5 Evansville gives up. Evansville has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Panthers.

Tanner Cuff is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

