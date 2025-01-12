Cambridge leads No. 9 Ohio State against Oregon after 29-point performance

Oregon Ducks (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Ohio State hosts Oregon after Jaloni Cambridge scored 29 points in Ohio State’s 84-77 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-0 at home. Ohio State is 15-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Ducks are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Ohio State scores 86.2 points, 26.3 more per game than the 59.9 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 15.5 more points per game (72.6) than Ohio State gives up (57.1).

The Buckeyes and Ducks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajae Petty is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Peyton Scott is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 13.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.