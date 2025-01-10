Calvert and BYU host No. 12 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts No. 12 Kansas State after Emma Calvert scored 21 points in BYU’s 89-75 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 in home games. BYU is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 6.6.

BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 21.9 more points per game (84.0) than BYU allows to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Lee is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

