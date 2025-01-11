Calvert and BYU host No. 12 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts No. 12 Kansas State after Emma Calvert scored 21 points in BYU’s 89-75 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 in home games. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas State scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 33.5 points per game.

BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 21.9 more points per game (84.0) than BYU gives up to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars.

Ayoka Lee is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.