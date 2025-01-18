Calmese’s 23 help Washington State knock off Portland 92-70

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 23 points as Washington State beat Portland 92-70 on Saturday night. Calmese added…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 23 points as Washington State beat Portland 92-70 on Saturday night.

Calmese added eight assists and three steals for the Cougars (15-5, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Dane Erikstrup added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. LeJuan Watts finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Chris Austin led the way for the Pilots (6-14, 1-6) with 23 points. Max Mackinnon added 12 points for Portland. A.Rapp also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington State took the lead with 5:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-35 at halftime, with Erikstrup racking up 14 points. Washington State extended its lead to 73-57 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Calmese scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams next play Thursday. Washington State visits Santa Clara and Portlandplays San Diego at home.

