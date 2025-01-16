Calmese leads Washington State against San Diego after 20-point game

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 1-4 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-14, 1-4 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays San Diego after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Washington State’s 88-75 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Toreros are 4-8 in home games. San Diego has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 3-2 in conference play. Washington State averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Diego’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State scores 5.8 more points per game (81.9) than San Diego allows (76.1).

The Toreros and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc.

Calmese is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

