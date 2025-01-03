Calmese and Washington State host San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (13-3, 3-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-3, 2-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (13-3, 3-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-3, 2-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts San Francisco after Nate Calmese scored 20 points in Washington State’s 73-59 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Washington State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Dons are 3-0 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Washington State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). San Francisco has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Dons face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cougars.

Malik Thomas is averaging 19.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Dons: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

