Calhoun, Saint Louis Billikens to host Andrews and the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-8, 1-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-11, 0-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis host Makayla Andrews and George Washington in A-10 play.

The Billikens are 4-4 on their home court. Saint Louis is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Louis scores 69.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 62.2 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Revolutionaries meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 8.1 points.

Andrews is averaging 11.8 points for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.