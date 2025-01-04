Cal visits Hunter and Clemson

California Golden Bears (7-6, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

California Golden Bears (7-6, 0-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Cal after Chase Hunter scored 22 points in Clemson’s 85-71 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. Clemson is seventh in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 3.3.

The Golden Bears are 0-2 in ACC play. Cal is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Clemson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 17.2 points for the Tigers.

Andrej Stojakovic is shooting 44.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

