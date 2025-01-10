Cal takes on Virginia Tech following Stojakovic’s 23-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (8-7, 1-3 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (8-7, 1-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Virginia Tech after Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points in Cal’s 75-61 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-2 at home. Cal has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Hokies are 1-3 in conference play. Virginia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The Golden Bears and Hokies match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists.

Toibu Lawal is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.