Cal Poly visits Tait-Jones and UCSD

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 0-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-2, 3-0 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 0-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-2, 3-0 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Cal Poly after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 24 points in UCSD’s 90-51 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 5-1 in home games. UCSD scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Mustangs are 0-4 in conference matchups. Cal Poly leads the Big West scoring 82.4 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

UCSD averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly scores 20.6 more points per game (82.4) than UCSD allows (61.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 steals for the Tritons.

Owen Koonce is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.