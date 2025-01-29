Cal Poly visits Jones and CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Cal Poly after Jemel Jones scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 83-79 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Mustangs have gone 1-8 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is averaging 9.7 points for the Roadrunners. Jones is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Koonce is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.