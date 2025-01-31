Cal Poly faces UC Riverside in conference matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-10, 5-5 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-10, 5-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UC Riverside in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Mustangs are 5-4 on their home court. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders have gone 5-5 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.3% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

The Mustangs and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.6 points. Mary Carter is averaging 11.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Zoe Tillery is averaging 5.8 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 57.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

