Cal Poly beats Cal State Bakersfield 90-81

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce had 28 points in Cal Poly’s 90-81 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce had 28 points in Cal Poly’s 90-81 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

Koonce added six rebounds for the Mustangs (8-14, 2-8 Big West Conference). Mac Riniker scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Peter Bandelj shot 1 of 4 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6) with 29 points and two steals. Jemel Jones added 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield. McGhee had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Cal Poly visits UC Riverside and Cal State Bakersfield travels to play Cal State Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.