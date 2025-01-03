Cal Poly and Hawaii square off in conference matchup

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 1-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 1-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii take on Mary Carter and Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 in home games. Cal Poly has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 0-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 3.6.

Cal Poly averages 56.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 57.3 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 14.9 points for the Mustangs.

Wahinekapu is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

