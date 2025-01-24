Cal hosts Cleveland and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (10-9, 3-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on Cal after Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-51 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Cal is the ACC leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 2.8.

The Hurricanes are 0-8 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

Cal scores 75.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 79.7 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 74.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.6 Cal allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Cleveland is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

