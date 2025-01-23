Cal Baptist visits Utah Valley after Lemon’s 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-12, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-12, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Utah Valley after Khloe Lemon scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 71-55 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in home games. Utah Valley has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Anaiyah Tu’ua averaging 5.7.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlia White is averaging 9.5 points and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Kylee Mabry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 56.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

