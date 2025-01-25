Cal Baptist takes on Southern Utah following Daniels’ 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-10, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-10, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-69 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-3 in home games. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Tavi Jackson averaging 3.1.

The Lancers are 2-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Daniels is averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

