Cal Baptist takes down Abilene Christian 60-54

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 17 points as California Baptist beat Abilene Christian 60-54 on Saturday night.

Daniels shot 5 for 16 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (9-9, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Adam Moussa scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Javonte Johnson had nine points and shot 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Quion Williams and Leonardo Bettiol each scored 12 points for the Wildcats (8-11, 0-4) with 12 points. Dontrez Williams recorded 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Wildcats extended their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

