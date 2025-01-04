Cal Baptist plays conference foe Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (5-9) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5;…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-9) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-7)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Seattle U take on Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist on Saturday.

The Lancers have gone 5-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 2-5 on the road. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 75.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 75.6 Cal Baptist allows to opponents.

The Lancers and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Moussa is averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Lancers.

Moncrieffe is averaging 14.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

