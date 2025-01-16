Cal Baptist hosts Tarleton State following Lemon’s 39-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (11-7, 2-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-11, 2-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (11-7, 2-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-11, 2-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Tarleton State after Khloe Lemon scored 39 points in Cal Baptist’s 77-50 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers are 2-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 62.9 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Texans have gone 2-1 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

Cal Baptist is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 36.9% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 61.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Cal Baptist gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.8 points.

Arieona Rosborough is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

