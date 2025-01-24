Cal Baptist faces Southern Utah following Daniels’ 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-10, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-10, 2-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-10, 1-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-69 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-3 at home. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Felder averaging 1.8.

The Lancers are 2-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 72.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 73.4 Southern Utah gives up to opponents.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Thunderbirds. Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Adam Moussa is averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Lancers. Daniels is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

