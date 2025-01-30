Cal Baptist faces Abilene Christian on 3-game skid

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-14, 3-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-8, 2-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-14, 3-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-8, 2-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian scores 71.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 40.2% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Earle is averaging 14.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Payton Hull is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

