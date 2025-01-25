Cal Baptist and Southern Utah meet for conference showdown

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-15, 1-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-13, 3-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-15, 1-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-13, 3-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Johansson and Cal Baptist host Ava Uhrich and Southern Utah in WAC action.

The Lancers have gone 3-6 in home games. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC scoring 62.4 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Thunderbirds meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Uhrich is averaging 10 points for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.