BYU visits Utah on 3-game road slide

BYU Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-6, 2-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Utes have gone 9-2 at home. Utah averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-3 in Big 12 play. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Utah scores 80.6 points, 14.0 more per game than the 66.6 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 16.3 points.

Richie Saunders is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

