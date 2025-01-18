BYU visits Shavers and Texas Tech

BYU Cougars (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-7, 1-5 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (10-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-7, 1-5 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts BYU after Jasmine Shavers scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 71-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-2 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-4 in Big 12 play. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders.

Amari Whiting is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

