BYU visits No. 18 West Virginia following Quinerly’s 31-point outing

BYU Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia hosts BYU after JJ Quinerly scored 31 points in West Virginia’s 80-58 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-0 in home games. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 82.5 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Cougars are 0-2 in conference matchups. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

West Virginia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game West Virginia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyah Watson is averaging 6.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers.

Amari Whiting is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 13.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.