BYU visits No. 18 West Virginia after Quinerly’s 31-point showing

BYU Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia hosts BYU after JJ Quinerly scored 31 points in West Virginia’s 80-58 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-0 at home. West Virginia has an 11-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars have gone 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. BYU scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

West Virginia averages 82.5 points, 21.7 more per game than the 60.8 BYU gives up. BYU scores 17.7 more points per game (68.5) than West Virginia allows to opponents (50.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 15 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers.

Delaney Gibb is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 13.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.