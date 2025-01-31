BYU visits Arizona State following Skinner’s 23-point game

BYU Cougars (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-14, 2-8 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-14, 2-8 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts BYU after Tyi Skinner scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 83-71 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-5 at home. Arizona State is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 1-8 against conference opponents. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

Arizona State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). BYU has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun Devils. Skinner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delaney Gibb is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.