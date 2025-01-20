BYU plays Colorado on 4-game road slide

BYU Cougars (11-6, 2-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-8, 0-7 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (11-6, 2-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-8, 0-7 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Cougars face Colorado.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-3 in home games. Colorado averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 2-4 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Colorado makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). BYU has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists.

Richie Saunders is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

