Byrd scores 22 points as San Diego State beats Boise State 76-68

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Miles Byrd had 22 points in San Diego State’s 76-68 win over Boise State on Saturday night.

Byrd shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line for the Aztecs (9-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Taj DeGourville added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jared Jones finished 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Broncos (11-4, 3-1) were led in scoring by Chris Lockett Jr., who finished with 16 points. Andrew Meadow added 14 points for Boise State. Julian Bowie finished with 10 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Broncos.

San Diego State entered halftime up 33-32. Byrd paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Miles Heide’s layup with 12:25 left in the second half gave San Diego State the lead for good at 49-47.

San Diego State’s next game is Wednesday against Air Force at home. Boise State hosts UNLV on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

