Byrd leads San Diego State against UNLV after 25-point game

UNLV Rebels (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 4-2 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 4-2 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts UNLV after Miles Byrd scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 75-60 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs are 6-2 on their home court. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Pharaoh Compton averaging 5.9.

The Rebels are 4-2 in conference games. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 6.9.

San Diego State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV scores 9.7 more points per game (71.5) than San Diego State allows to opponents (61.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byrd is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

