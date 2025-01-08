Byrd leads San Diego State against Air Force after 22-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 2-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 2-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -21.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Air Force after Miles Byrd scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 76-68 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs are 4-2 on their home court. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Jared Jones leads the Aztecs with 4.8 boards.

The Falcons are 0-3 in MWC play. Air Force allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

San Diego State averages 74.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.0 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 65.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 63.9 San Diego State gives up to opponents.

The Aztecs and Falcons meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byrd is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Aztecs.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

