Byers scores 17 as Miami (Ohio) takes down Northern Illinois 84-69

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Brant Byers’ 17 points off of the bench and Miami (Ohio) beat Northern Illinois 84-69 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory.

Byers shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Peter Suder scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Eian Elmer shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Quentin Jones led the Huskies (4-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two blocks. Tsvet Sotirov added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. James Dent Jr. finished with 12 points and four assists.

Byers led Miami in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 48-42 at the break. Miami extended its lead to 75-59 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Suder scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Miami visits Kent State and Northern Illinois hosts Central Michigan.

